Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Less Effective Coronavirus Vaccine Against Delta Variant

Less effective vaccine against variants found in India Mutations also occurred in the Delta variant, according to WHO expert Delta Plus, The decreasing effect of the vaccine, according to Sputnik V, the most effective vaccine Washington

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the vaccine against the corona virus Kovid-19 is less effective against the delta variant. However, they can protect against the risk of death and serious illness. The WHO epidemiologist says that due to multiple mutations, the effect of the vaccine against the corona virus may be reduced.

The Delta Plus variant is derived from a mutation of the Delta variant found in India. The dominant forms of the virus have a biological advantage, which is the mutation, by which these forms are transmitted very easily between people. Mutations also lead to a decrease in the effect of the less infectious form and dominance of the more infectious form.

Russia claims, effective Sputnik

Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday that Russia’s Sputnik-V corona virus vaccine was more effective against the Delta variant coronavirus first found in India. It has been claimed that the Russian vaccine has shown the greatest effect against this more infectious and deadly variant than any other vaccine. The Gamleya Center study will be published in an international peer-reviewed journal.

The two doses of vaccine required

Speaking of the delta form, it can infect people who have received half the dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and that is why it is becoming dominant. According to Public Health England, people who received both doses of Pfizer vaccine may have up to 88% protection against it, but those who received the same dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine will only be protected by 33, 5%.

