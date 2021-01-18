coronavirus which: WHO and China could have acted quickly on the spread of the coronavirus: WHO China could have acted quickly on the spread of the corona virus

China claimed corona virus investigation report, WHO delayed action; WHO also gave time to declare the emergency, action could be taken to stop the disaster.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and China were able to respond quickly after the first outbreak of the corona virus. The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) made this comment in its second report. The report lamented that it is spreading around the world due to the cover-up of the outbreak. The study of the first cases of the epidemic showed that earlier measures could have been taken to prevent it.

Could take action seriously

According to the report, the expert group found that in China, the local and national health administration could take action quickly and seriously. The panel also criticized the cowardly attitude of the WHO at the start of the epidemic. He says the WHO only held an emergency meeting on January 22. Even so, it took a week for the committee to declare it an emergency. The report says it is unclear why the committee did this.

“ The CCP Pushes the Power to Spread Lies ”

Previously, the US Home Office released a report raising many questions about the Virolon Institute in Wuhan and demanded a full investigation. In this report, the United States alleged that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has systematically stopped being transparently investigated into the origin of the Kovid-19 outbreak and lent its power to spread lies.

‘A researcher fell ill in 2019’

The report says the U.S. government has enough reason to believe that many researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in 2019 before the first case of the outbreak was identified. It has been alleged that the CCP previously blocked independent journalists, investigators, and world health authorities from interviewing WIV researchers. This also includes those who fell ill in 2019.

