Corporate lunches and dinners are also converted to virtual format

The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has changed everything. Right now, and with Christmas already near, many events are being left in the air or even canceled. This is the case for traditional dinners or business lunches. The ban that no more than 6 people can meet prompts companies to look for alternatives to celebrate these holidays in one way or another, with their employees. On the other hand, many people avoid closed spaces and choose to suspend family gatherings in restaurants. In this context, Bentto, the first virtual restaurant with traditional recipes with a chef’s touch, offers an alternative to continue celebrating. The gastronomic project promoted by the chef from Riojan Ismael Alonso presents a full menu of special dishes perfect to enjoy at home or in the office.

The desire to celebrate: virtual company meetings and family reunions

“We know it is a difficult time and yet people should be celebrating. Have a certain normality. Christmas is a very special time and in which food is the main protagonist, it is the backbone. Bentto offers the possibility of being able to taste exquisite recipes which are perfect for these holidays ”, they comment from Bentto, to which they add“ in this way, meals can be celebrated with colleagues, either virtual if the employees are working from home or in the office to enjoy at home with the family special dishes with a touch of haute cuisine ”.

New traditional cuisine

At Bentto, they offer what they called “new traditional cuisine”. At the head is the chef Ismael Alonso. Alonso has extensive experience that has taken him to the most important kitchens around the world. He has worked with great Spanish chefs with Estrella Micheln like Sergio Arola or Martn Berasategui, the dishes prepared by Ismael Alonso and his team have the particularity of being a “reinvention” of traditional dishes, his menu is constantly evolving and elaborated with fresh and local products. Roasted pumpkin with goat cheese, cuttlefish with parmesan, cheek lacquered in its juice or bar à la Donostia.

Planning for businesses

The new food delivery concept designed by Bentto provides businesses with specific plans depending on the size of the equipment and the frequency of orders. Shipments are made both to the offices and personally to each house if the team is working remotely.

New concept

Bentto is a virtual restaurant, which does not have physical tables to taste its dishes. It is a new concept of food delivery with an innovative idea of ​​offering the “usual dishes” but with the personal and professional cachet of a chef like Ismael Alonso.

On the main platforms and in Barcelona

Orders can be placed through Bentto’s own platform and also through major delivery platforms such as Glovo, Uber Eats or Deliveroo. At the moment, the service is only available in the city of Barcelona, ​​but the idea is to extend it to the rest of the main cities in Spain.

