Corpses of Canadian schoolchildren remain: Corpses of schoolchildren in Canada have been found: Corpses of schoolchildren in Canada have been found

The bodies of 215 children have been found buried on a decades-old school campus in Canada, which has stirred up the administration. Some of them are the bodies of children up to the age of three. This school was once considered the largest boarding school in Canada. The bodies were found last week using penetrating radar, an official said.

He said more bodies could be recovered as more areas on the school premises had yet to be searched. “I can’t imagine the damage done to the Camelopes Indian Residential School,” he said. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission made a detailed report on child abuse at the institute five years ago.

He reported that at least 3,200 children have died due to abuse and neglect. He reported that at least 51 deaths occurred between 1915 and 1963 at Camelopes School. British Columbia Premier John Horgan said he was “horrified and saddened” to learn of the incident.

The Camloops School operated from 1890 to 1969. The federal government then resumed operations of the Catholic Church. This school closed in 1978.