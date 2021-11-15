correo-del-arte,-the-new-culture-newsletter

Art has survived the pandemic in better conditions than many other cultural sectors. Museums in different parts of the world reinvented themselves and entered the homes of citizens confined by the virus. The artists found in this harsh period a source of inspiration. Galleries continued to sell online. And the big auction houses, as the last sale this week at Christie’s in New York has shown, have been able to feed the exclusive appetite for beauty with million-dollar bids. All these topics will be dealt with in the new newsletter of the Culture section of EL PAÍS: Correo del Arte to which you can subscribe here.

The newsletter, by Ana Marcos, editor of Culture in charge of art issues, will have the collaboration of the journalists of the newspaper in Spain, but also of the rest of the delegations that EL PAÍS has in the world. This aims to be a space that serves to reorganize the cultural agenda regardless of where our readers reside. A place in which to decipher how a sector changes that has not been anchored in the year of the paintings and artists that it promotes, but that advances in a dizzying way finding new allies such as social networks. And a place to discover all kinds of characters and trends.

