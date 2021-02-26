Correos and Fundae launch e-commerce solutions training program for SMEs and the unemployed

With this collaboration, a training program with different digital solutions aimed at SMEs, companies and entrepreneurs who have decided to enter the online world to develop their activity is made available to the interested public.

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 26 February 2021



Correos and the National Foundation for Employment Training (Fundae) have signed a collaboration agreement to facilitate access to training courses for Correos e-commerce solutions.

Thus, the National Foundation for Employment Training and the State’s public employment service continue to bet on making available to workers, especially those belonging to SMEs and the unemployed, training content related to digitization.

With the signing of this agreement between Fundae and Correos, the framework for collaboration between public sector entities of the State is broadened, and a training program with different digital solutions for SMEs, companies and entrepreneurs who have decided to enter is made available to interested parties. public. in the online world to develop your business:

Build Your Website: A Perfect Solution For Businesses To Connect With Their Customers, Get To Know Them And Find Your Business On The Internet. Create your online store: Allows you to improve the customer’s shopping experience and sell your products anytime of the day. Create your App: Thanks to this solution, you can offer an innovative and differential image of your business through direct communication with your customers. Sell ​​on Marketplace: It is the perfect solution to increase sales and for companies to market themselves around the world through marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, etc. Cross-border e-commerce: the solution for companies planning to expand their business internationally

This collaborative initiative, which aims to influence the need to train people for new professional demands arising from the process of innovation and global technological change, will help improve Fundae’s “Digitize” web training space, to which more than two million of people have already accessed to learn about the content made available to them free of charge.

Given the profile of these users, that of women aged 25 to 54 stands out with 63.2%; while in the case of men, the participation percentage was 36.8%.

With this agreement, Correos and Fundae reaffirm their commitment to lifelong training as an essential element to adapt and improve the competitiveness of companies, workers and the unemployed, in a changing global environment.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital