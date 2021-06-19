Correos bets on Spanish talent for the public sector of companies

Thanks to this initiative, the company will promote Spanish talents in the public sector, the return of Spanish talents abroad and strengthen the CorreosLabs

Correos, as part of its strategy to promote innovation and support Spanish talent and entrepreneurship in the public business sector, participates in the new GERMINA CAPITAL SEPI fund created by SEPIDES. Through this fund, the company also wishes to help the return to our country of Spanish talents who fled abroad and to strengthen CorreosLabs, Correos’ innovation space to help startups advance their idea.

GERMINA CAPITAL SEPI aims to support, in the different phases of the life cycle of companies, the entrepreneurship and innovation of the Spanish company with projects focused on the field of technologies: Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), virtualization, robotization, networks of the future, new information technologies such as 5G and satellites and sustainable mobility. Approach innovation from a dual perspective: physical and digital, by promoting not only tangible projects but also the development of new management models based on platforms or software.

This fund has a target capital of 25 million euros and an initial duration of fifteen years, which can make investments through the participation in the capital of entities and companies on a minority and temporary basis, the granting of participatory loans or by granting all types of financing to beneficiary entities with the criteria that will be applicable to projects with growth potential and viable from a technical, economic, financial and commercial management point of view.

