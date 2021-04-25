Correos calls for the “immediate withdrawal” of the security guard who did not detect the letters with bullets to Iglesias, Marlaska and Gámez in the scanner

Publication: Sunday, April 25, 2021 10:47

Correos opened a file with the subcontracting company responsible for the qualification and digitization of the correspondence and requested the “immediate withdrawal” from the service in the public entity of the security officer who did not detect in the scanner the three letters with threats and aimed bullets at the United We Can candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, the Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska and the director of the Guard civil, María Gámez.

In a letter, Correos indicates having recovered the images recorded in its inspection equipment, installed at the Automated Processing Center of Madrid (Vallecas), and having verified that the three envelopes with threats were “posted and inspected on the 19th without the ‘service operator was able to detect them “.

Faced with a circumstance qualified as “very serious non-compliance”, Correos announced that it was opening a file with the company in charge of the digitization of the correspondence and a “more severe warning for the non-compliance in which it was incurred, and for damage caused to the image, prestige and reputation ”of the company.

In this sense, the company stresses that “the successful tenderer must ensure that the personnel participating in the correspondence inspection services have adequate training in its use and that their attitude is consistent with the development of the activity”.

Likewise, Correos requested the “immediate” withdrawal from service in the company of the security guard “because he was the person operating the equipment described at the time when the three letters went through the radiological control determined by the security procedures “of the company,” without being able to identify the projectiles they were carrying. “