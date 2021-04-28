Correos intercepts two 38mm bullets aimed at former president

The Vallecas automated post intercepted a letter containing two 38-millimeter cartridges addressed to José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, as confirmed by sources inside LaSexta.

The scanner detected both cartridges with a note and the fact was brought to the attention of the authorities, who are already analyzing the contents of the letter and trying to identify the sender.

In the image that accompanies these lines you can see the two cartridges that the envelope contained and, below, the handwritten letter they addressed to the former socialist president is shown: “Zapa, harmful vermin, tasteless and ignorant who has done and continues to do so much damage to Spain. I hope her brains have popped from her eyebrows. “

In addition to the cartridges and this threatening letter, the envelope contained a DVD sleeve wrapped in cellophane. The package had no sender or recipient, but it did contain a note expressly citing the former PSOE chief. In the laboratory of the Civil Guard command, they are already investigating the authorship of the events.

With this letter, there are now five threats of the same type that various politicians and officials linked to official bodies have received throughout this week. The first bullet letters were addressed to Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior; María Gámez, director of the Civil Guard, and Pablo Iglesias, United We Can candidate for the Madrid elections.

Reyes Maroto, head of the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade, received a knife with visible bloodstains in his ministry’s office last Monday. Meanwhile, a Barcelona post office intercepted a bullet letter addressed to Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

PSOE condemns threats and shows support for Zapatero

The PSOE condemned “firmly, categorically and forcefully” the threats against its former president. Through social media, his party sent him “support and affection” and called on “all Democrats to stop hate speech”.

“Firm, resounding and energetic condemnation. Comrade José Luis, president, all our support and affection! All united, all Democrats must stop hate speech. Words, not bullets,” they wrote on their Twitter account .

For his part, the Secretary of the Organization, José Luis Ábalos, of the Socialists asked “to put an end to this series of things” and urged “the responsibility of everyone to have a reasonable, peaceful and respectful coexistence”.

Opposition leader Pablo Casado showed “absolute condemnation” of what happened, but again insisted that “these issues must be faced with serenity”. In addition, he indicted the PSOE by stressing that “the tension in the countryside suits him, that is why they always revive Franco or legislate morally”.