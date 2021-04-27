Correos intervenes a letter addressed to Isabel Díaz Ayuso with two projectiles in Sant Cugat (Barcelona)

Publication: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 10:56 PM

Correos intercepted in a branch of San Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) a letter which was addressed to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, and which contained two projectiles inside. As sources from the Ministry of the Interior confirmed to laSexta, this letter was detected thanks to the security systems of the Post office located in the Catalan municipality.

The security forces and organs are already investigating these events, which have been transferred by the Ministry of the Interior to the presidency of the Community of Madrid. The regional government confined itself to telling LaSexta that “this matter belongs to the police, like so many others on which we will not comment, as we have never done before”.