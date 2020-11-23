Correos is looking for 3,381 people for permanent jobs

Publication: Monday 23 November 2020 13:07

Correos opened a call to fill 3,381 permanent positions. The offering is designed to perform functions related to delivery of shipments, logistics tasks and customer service in offices. Indeed, this is a joint call which brings together the jobs validated in 2019 (1,381 jobs), as well as the 2,000 job offers proposed in an interim plan, as reported by the entity on its site. institutional.

The spaces are distributed as follows: 2,356 for distribution tasks, 505 for the filing officer and 520 for customer service in the offices. The registration period began this Monday, November 23 and those interested can apply until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1. The entity also indicated how these 3,381 places will be distributed and, although they are distributed across the country, three communities are opting for a greater number of vacancies.

Catalonia, Madrid and the Valencian Community, the regions with the most job offers

Correos assures in his press release that because of the “national implantation and capillarity” of the company, the positions must be distributed in all the provinces. However, Catalonia, Madrid and the Valencian Community opt for the majority of places: 890 in the Catalan region, 590 in the capital and 473 in the Levantine region.

In this link, you can consult all the information corresponding to the call for permanent employment, as well as access to online registration to make the request. In addition, the entity offers another document in which you can learn step by step how to apply for the job. Correos currently employs more than 53,000 people and its network is spread over 2,393 offices.