Correos launches 3,381 permanent vacancies

Correos has opened the registration period to fill 3,381 permanent positions in operational categories. Those interested can register from today November 23 until 11:59 p.m. on December 1 through the Correos corporate website.

This process involves the provision of 3,381 permanent manpower positions to perform the delivery functions of shipments, logistics tasks and customer service in the offices. This is a joint call that includes the posts corresponding to the replacement rates approved for the year 2019 (1,381 posts), as well as 2,000 posts envisaged in the 2018-2020 interim stabilization plan signed with the organizations. CCOO, UGT, CSIF and Sindicato Libre trade unions. More specifically, 2,356 for delivery tasks, 505 for the classification agent and 520 for customer service in offices.

Employment in all provinces

Taking into account the national presence and the capillarity of the Post office, the 3,381 positions are distributed throughout the country. Catalonia, with 840 posts, is the autonomous community with the highest number of posts, followed by Madrid, with 590, and Comunitat Valenciana, with 473 posts offered.

In order to carry out the most intuitive process possible, and as part of the company’s commitment to transparency, the bases that govern this process are already available on the Correos website (more information on https: // www .correos.com / people-and-talent /). Since its inception, this process has been carried out guaranteeing the principles of publicity, merit, capacity and equal treatment between women and men.

With this call, the Correos brand is reinforced as a quality employer and the company’s commitment to stable employment and professional development of its employees. Likewise, a stable framework for social relations is guaranteed and talent is promoted as an accelerator of the change that takes place in the company in the face of new challenges and the demands of its customers.

All information relating to this process can be found on the Correos website: https://www.correos.com/personas-y- talented /

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital