Correos launches new competitions for 3,254 jobs

Job offers belong to professional group IV, linked to operational staff

01 January 2021



Correos is once again calling on oppositions to provide a future of employment for many people amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. More specifically, 3,254 jobs will be covered, as permanent staff, belonging to professional group IV, Operational staff. In addition, these professional arrangements can be full-time or part-time, an aspect to be determined on the basis of existing employment needs and the development of internal systems for providing employment.

This is one of the actions that was concluded after the agreement between Correos and the trade unions. In addition, these general bases will be developed subsequently, taking into account the principle of equal treatment between women and men, in terms of access to employment, in accordance with the regulations in force. Also, within the framework of this vacancy, Correos will recruit disabled people, according to the specific procedure provided for by agreement, in order to contribute to their professional integration. This type of process is closely linked to the partial retirement program that Correos intends to carry out.

Professional offer selection process

The general bases of this registration process for the provincial call will be developed successively in two phases:

Publication of the requirements of those participating in the call. That is, aspects such as the selection system (phases, tests and evaluation), the program that will govern the preparation of the tests, the composition of the selection body, the medical examination and related aspects to formalization, contracts will be defined.

Publication of the bases relating to the provincial distribution of the job offer and their characteristics, duration and form of presentation provided for in the process.

How to register for mail

All those interested in applying for the next competitions must register on the Correos website and follow the following steps:

Go to the online registration page. In this section you will find the basics of the call and all the information about the process. “Application registration”. In this section, the interested party must establish a password and enter their personal and residence data. Selection of province and positions. The interested party must establish a list of the professional professions he wishes and his provincial location for the performance of the tests. Payments. Some online charges that can be paid by credit card will be entered.

