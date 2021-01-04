Correos obtains AENOR certification against COVID-19

Correos has obtained AENOR certification which recognizes that the prevention measures, procedures and action protocols implemented by the company against the risk of COVID-19 comply with the instructions of the competent health authorities in the matter.

To obtain this certification, AENOR carried out a documentary analysis of all the procedures and measures published and adopted by Correos in relation to the management of COVID-19. Likewise, the audit also verified in person the implementation and compliance with preventive measures in delivery units, offices, treatment centers and administrative buildings.

This accreditation represents added value in terms of health and safety for all Correos employees, as well as for all its customers, suppliers, employees and, in general, for all citizens who place their trust in the company on a daily basis.

With this certification, Correos is positioning itself in terms of prevention against COVID-19 in connection with other large organizations such as Renfe, Telefnica, Metro de Madrid, Carrefour, Mediaset Espaa or Sanitas, who have also bet in this difficult year for strengthen their commitment to the safety and health of its employees, users and customers.

Correos measures to guarantee the health of employees and customers

Since the start of the pandemic, all of Correosse’s activities have been carried out following the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health to safeguard the health of workers and customers during this pandemic.

On this basis, Correos has passed more than 50 labor inspections since the state of alert was declared (March 14). The safety of professionals has always been a priority for the company and all appropriate measures have been taken to achieve this, in strict compliance with the safety protocols that the authorities have marked at all times.

Likewise, all of the company’s employees had access to information on the protocols and organizational measures to be followed, depending on the nature of each position and the actions carried out. The main premises were to guarantee the distance of two meters, to avoid the saturation of offices and facilities, the continuous disinfection of all elements, workplaces and vehicles. On the other hand, all the professionals presenting any type of symptomatology had to stay at home and report it to their manager.

In order to maximize the protection of our workers, during this time the following items have been distributed:

FFP2 type masks: approximately 13.8 million masks currently distributed. Hydroalcoholic gel: more than 98,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel currently distributed. Disinfectant gel: more than 30,000 liters of disinfectant gel currently distributed. Gloves: approximately 20.5 million gloves.

Correos has adapted its action procedures to the evolution of the situation. Thus, since the start of the pandemic, various organizational measures as well as action protocols have already been developed in order to ensure the maximum protection of our workers and customers on the basis of new information that is becoming known and of adaptation. regulatory developments by the competent bodies.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital