Correos opens its job bank offering more than 128,000 jobs

Correos has just opened the deadline for registration in the entity’s public job exchanges in 2021. According to the union CSIF, with this new call, the entity can generate more than 128,000 new jobs throughout the Spain. Interested candidates can submit their application until February 17 indicating their professional merits: academic training, English and, in the case of the Autonomous Communities that have it, the accreditation of the corresponding official language.

Some of the available employment arrangements that can be chosen include walking, motorcycle, classification and customer service positions as stated by the union.

After evaluating the merits and the applications, Correos will launch on June 1, 2021 these work grants which, according to Europa Press, will have a maximum duration of six months, thus being able to generate more than 100,000 jobs which will follow one another over the next four years. Given that the entity is facing a difficult period with hiring rates below the minimum, with this measure, as the CSIF explains, “it is intended to cover daily needs and meet delivery deadlines to citizens. “

