Correos publishes the final admitted and excluded list to cover 3,381 permanent positions

Correos today held the meeting of the selection body which determined the final information of the admitted and excluded persons, as well as the places where the examination tests will take place on September 12, for the coverage of 3,381 permanent jobs .

Around 150,000 people have registered to participate in this selection process that Correos is developing. Admitted persons can individually consult their status, the test (s) to be taken, the place of the exam, the classroom, the space and / or the center assigned, as well as the relevant information for the day of the exam. .

All this data can be viewed on www.correos.com, in the section People and talents / Public calls / Personal income from indefinite work 2019.

Date, place and time of the examination papers

The exam tests will take place on September 12, 2021 in 32 locations across Spain.

The sites and places of examination were distributed taking into account the available capacity according to the existing possibilities to faithfully comply with the health measures established due to the pandemic.

Candidates must present themselves for the test with a mask, a completed and signed COVID-19 Health Measures declaration, a blue or black pen and a document proving their identity, the following elements being valid: DNI , NIE, passport, driving license or postal ID card. No type of technological device (cell phones, watches and / or activity bracelets, earrings, etc.) should be active or visible during the tests.

This process involves the provision of 3,381 permanent manpower positions, to perform dispatch distribution functions, logistics tasks and customer service in the offices. This is a joint call which includes the posts corresponding to the replacement rates approved for the year 2019 (1,381 posts), as well as 2,000 posts envisaged in the 2018-2020 temporary employment stabilization plan signed. with the unions CCOO, UGT, CSIF and Syndicat libre. More specifically, 2,356 for delivery tasks, 505 for the classification agent and 520 for customer service in the offices.

With this call, the Correos brand is reinforced as a quality employer and the company’s commitment to stable employment and professional development of its employees.

