Correos reaches the first position in the transport sector in the Merco Talento Spain ranking

In addition, the company is among the 100 companies with the greatest capacity to attract and retain talent over the past year in our country.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – April 09, 2021



Correos occupies the first place in the freight transport sector in the 15th edition of the Merco Talento Spain ranking and is among the 100 companies with the greatest capacity to attract and retain talent in the last year in our country.

This national benchmark study carried out by Merco (Corporate Reputation Business Monitor) is carried out through the analysis of 39,570 surveys of people from different groups, considering three key values ​​that determine the professional attractiveness of companies and their ability to attract and retain talent. .: job quality, employer brand and internal reputation, evaluated in turn using 15 variables linked to talent.

On this occasion, the monitor counted for its preparation with the advice of 22,570 workers, 7,366 university students from the last two years, 1,041 business school students, 8,300 citizens, 173 human resources managers, 71 from trade unions and 49 headhunters. In addition, an analysis of the talent management policies of 71 companies was carried out.

