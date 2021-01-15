Correos rebounds 65 positions in Merco Responsibility and Corporate Governance ranking

Correos rebounds 65 positions in Merco Responsibility and Governance rankings

Correos is ranked 32 in the Merco 2020 Corporate Governance and Responsibility Index, with growth of 65 positions compared to last year

January 15, 2021



Correos rose 65 positions in the Merco Responsibility and Corporate Governance 2020 index, placing it in 32nd position in the ranking. A notable increase in posts compared to last year, when he ranked 97th in this ranking. In addition, Correos also leads the industry ranking in terms of freight transport.

DeCorreos achieved this increase in the Merco index after an exhaustive analysis of a total of 10,082 surveys, 5 assessments and 12 sources of information. Among them, the ranking analyzes factors such as transparency and good governance; responsibility to employees; transparency and quality of information; social engagement; quality of work or respect for consumer rights. Likewise, aspects such as respect for the environment, sustainable development policies, ethical behavior or internal reputation are gradually gaining in importance.

It is worth noting that, previously, Correos was already singled out as the fourth company most valued by society for its responsibility during the pandemic, in a study also prepared by Merco.

Merco Ranking

The Merco Responsibility and Corporate Governance ranking, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, brought together 1,141 leaders of large companies, 84 CSR experts, 82 economic news journalists, members of the government, 72 financial analysts, 63 social media executives , 88 heads of NGOs, 71 of trade unions and 79 heads of consumer associations, as well as 8,300 citizens.

