Correos receives the Diversa Award for making visible the normalization of LGTBI reality in Spain

Correos receives the Diversa Award for making visible the normalization of LGTBI reality in Spain

The Diversa Awards are the most important national awards that recognize and enhance the interest, work and involvement of companies, institutions and people in terms of diversity.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – June 15, 2021



Correos received the Institutional Diversa award for his work in favor of the standardization of LGTBI reality in Spain, as part of the V Diversa 2021 Awards ceremony held on Saturday June 12 at the Cercle des Beaux-Arts de Madrid.

The Diversa Awards are the most important national awards that recognize and enhance the interest, work and involvement of companies, institutions and people in terms of diversity. Correos received this award for all the initiatives carried out in this area, both those aimed at raising awareness in society and those intended for all of its employees:

In July 2019, Correos joined the LGTBI Diversity and Inclusion Business Network, REDI, becoming the first public company to take a step forward in generating respectful work environments with differences due to sexual orientation or identity. gender of people.

In June 2020, Correos issued the first stamp dedicated to the LGTBI collective to pay tribute to the worldwide celebration of “Pride”, with the colors of the Arcoris flag and a caption alluding to the “Pasaje de Begoa, in Torremolinos”, which in 2019 was declared a place of historical memory and cradle of LGTBI rights and freedoms.

In addition, it launched the #NoSoloAmarillo campaign to show its commitment to the LGTBI collective and to make visible its commitment to diversity and the fight against discrimination.

Correos also created the LGTBI Glossary, the first such document produced by a public company, to make it available to its staff. Likewise, it distributed explanatory infographics to its employees to promote respect for diversity through knowledge and use of inclusive terms, free from prejudices and negative connotations.

Correos appreciates this recognition from the Global Diverse Association, which reinforces its commitment to upholding equal rights and making diversity visible as an inclusive and positive value in any society.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric