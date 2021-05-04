Coslada election results

Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 8:34 PM

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Coslada

The last regional elections in Madrid took place just two years ago, on May 26, 2019, on an intense day in the polling stations, since on that date elections were also held for the municipalities, the Parliament. European and in eleven other Spanish communities.

In the city of Coslada, 68.59% of registered citizens went to the polls, and 31.99% of them voted for the PSOE, which was ahead of Ciudadanos (18.83% of the total) and Más Madrid (17 , 78% of the vote). The fourth most supported party in this municipality was the PP, which succeeded in convincing 14.99% of its inhabitants. United Podemos and Vox were placed further apart, with 7.49% and 6.8% of the total votes respectively.

Regionally, the PSOE was also the most voted party with 27% of the vote and 37 seats under the leadership of Ángel Gabilondo. The next political party, in terms of representation, was the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The third most voted force was Ciudadanos, with Ignacio Aguado at the top of the list, which won 19% of electoral support and 26 seats in the assembly. Behind was Más Madrid, who reached 20 seats and 14% of the vote with Íñigo Errejón as candidate, while Vox won 12 seats and Unidos Podemos Izquierda Unida Madrid en Pie completed the Assembly with 7 other deputies.

Despite the fact that the PSOE was the most voted formation on March 26, it failed to reach the presidency of the Community of Madrid. Unlike Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who joined forces with the rest of the right-wing parties to obtain 68 seats, one above the majority needed to govern. In this way, on August 14, 2019, the chamber invested the popular candidate as the new leader of the region, with the vote in favor of Ciudadanos and Vox and the vote against the Socialists, Más Madrid and Podemos (68 front against 64).

Results of the regional elections in Madrid, live

