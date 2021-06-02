Cospedal appears in Congress to appear for “Kitchen” despite his speech being suspended shortly before

Posted: Wed Jun 02 2021 4:42 PM

Former PP Secretary General María Dolores de Cospedal appeared in Congress on Wednesday for her appearance before the so-called ‘Operation Kitchen’ commission of inquiry after not being informed in time that the appeal had been suspended after knowing who was cited by the examining magistrate as being the subject of an investigation.

The suspension was voted behind closed doors in committee after the morning appearance session and MPs received the summons at three in the afternoon, just half an hour before the scheduled start of the appearance, as the parliamentary sources confirmed.

Cospedal, who had an appointment before the committee at three-thirty, showed up to Congress at 3:20 p.m. accompanied by his lawyer and addressed the Prim Room, where the Kitchen committee appearances were on Wednesday. And it was there that he learned, through the media, that his appearance had been suspended a few minutes earlier.

“They didn’t warn me. Nobody told me anything. It can’t be,” protested Cospedal, who explained that he went to Congress because he was “obliged” to appear, afterwards. which he wondered if he should know like this from a decision of these characteristics. Immediately he left the outskirts of the Prim Room and went to the bailiff’s office in the building opposite the Palais des Congrès to complain that he had not been notified that his appearance had been postponed and to demand accountability for it.

Along the way, she met the spokesperson of the PP in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, and the general secretary of the group, Guillermo Mariscal, and other deputies such as Carmen Riolobos and María Jesús Bonilla, who accompanied her in the one of the Congress rooms. , where he hopes to receive an explanation as to why this decision was not notified well in advance.

From the PSOE, they assure that after adopting the decision to suspend the appearance, the legal services of the Chamber made a notification to Cospedal: they called her at the contact telephone number she had provided, but she did not pick up; at 2:30 p.m., the secretary was contacted, who undertook to notify her, and an email was also sent to her. The suspension, proposed by the PSOE, was endorsed by all groups except the PP, who voted against suspecting that the Socialists are seeking to extend the work of the committee, and Vox, who was no longer in the room.

The other groups argue that the change in the procedural situation of the former PP leader affects the appearance and prefer to postpone it. It will be the committee table which will decide, if need be, on a new date.

With Cospedal’s appearance on Wednesday, the commission only had the initial list pending to summon former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz and former president Mariano Rajoy, whose appearance was scheduled for next week, June 10. Once the interrogations are finished, the committee must approve certain conclusions before June 30 and then vote the opinion in the plenary session of Congress.