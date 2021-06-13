Cost of NASA Artemis Space Suits: Cost of NASA Artemis Lunar Mission 2024 Space Suits: Cost of NASA Lunar Mission Space Suits for 2024

In 2024, the US space agency NASA is working on the Artemis mission to send its astronauts to the Moon. This mission is very special because for the first time a woman will be sent to the moon. Along with that, the spacesuits will also be very special this time around. Decades later, humans are landing in space other than the International Space Station. In such a situation, these suits made of modern technology will help them to do their job comfortably. (Photo: NASA)

Rest and work, both necessary

Space suits not only protect astronauts from outer space conditions, they also need to be comfortable. In a CNN report, Megan Marples said it takes up to four hours to wear a spacesuit. He quoted Kathleen Lewis, curator of the International Space Program and space suits at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum, as saying that wearing a suit requires someone’s help. Astronauts should check every room before going on a spacewalk. For this, the most important thing is to be functional of the suit.

Space suits are very special

During the spacewalk, the team sitting on Earth is connected to the astronauts. According to NASA, a spacesuit consists of half a dozen pieces and can have up to 16 layers. The suite of astronauts participating in the Artemis mission is called the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit or xEMU. It will first be tested on the ISS. Richard Rhodes, deputy head of xEMU pressure garment development, said its main feature is a cooling garment that will maintain the astronaut’s body temperature. Apart from that, a lot of attention was also paid to gloves this time around, which were once the cause of problems.

“Spaceship” in itself

Each suit comes with a portable survival system that includes a water tank to cool clothes, a carbon dioxide removal system, and more. It also has a two-way radio system. Each suit has different colored stripes from which the astronaut can be identified. Rhodes said that in four years, NASA spent $ 300 million to build xEMU. Rhodes says the suit should also provide astronauts with working comfort, but also protection from the moon’s environment.