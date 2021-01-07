Could the new strain of coronavirus cause more deaths and severe cases in Spain? Health responds

Publication: Thursday, January 7, 2021 20:11

In Spain, 60 cases of the new strain of coronavirus from the United Kingdom have already been detected, a variant that causes greater transmissibility of the disease, that is, a greater capacity for contagion. However, this does not increase the severity of the disease, and so far already approved vaccines have not been shown to lose their effectiveness with this strain.

With all this, the Ministry of Health clarified that it has not yet been observed that this variant has a great impact on the incidence rate of infections in Spain, which, on the other hand, continues to increase and exceeds 300 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

“It has been circulating in the UK for several months, and the logical thing is that we are finding cases both in Spain and in other European countries. It appears to be more transmissible, but not that it causes more severe cases. or more hospitalizations “, detailed the director. Assistant of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center (CCAES), María José Sierra.

But the alert is already set and Health they recognize that they will be “very attentive” to the evolution of this strain and other news that may arise. “In Spain, we are working to increase the sequencing capacity to see this and any other variant that may arise”, decided the spokesperson for the ministry.

There will be no strict containment

While in Europe, some countries are betting on severe confinements, closures of premises and even schools – at the level of those in March – to stop this increase in cases, Spain rejects a measure of this type.

From Health, they insist on the fact that the autonomous communities are already making their own decisions according to the evolution of the curve in their territories. “There are many steps to take before severe containment, which have also shown to be effective in wave two. Now we don’t need severe containment but we need to take serious action.” Sierra said.