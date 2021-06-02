Country-style tour for Emmanuel Macron in Saint-Cirq-Lapopie – ScoopCube

the essentials Upon his arrival in Saint-Cirq-Lapopie this Wednesday afternoon, President Emmanuel Macron spoke to tourists and traders from the village. At this meeting, the President wanted to listen to the people.

Tourists and traders from Saint-Cirq-Lapopie do not hide their excitement in front of the bar-brasserie La Tonnelle. “It’s a chance to be there at the same time as him,” emphasizes a hiker from Pas-de-Calais, who is already ready to capture Emmanuel Macron from the best angle. The other passers-by, about thirty waiting for the President, share the same joy.

When Emmanuel Macron arrives, some are not stingy with compliments. And a little boy in particular: “I think you are better than Kylian Mbappé”. Before the child’s explanation, a smile appears under the mask of Emmanuel Macron, who cannot help but respond modestly: “I’m not the best in football”. But only in football can passers-by understand. The President came to take the pulse of the population and then interviewed his audience. “Are you vaccinated?” »Numerous affirmative answers come from the crowd, which also includes several pilgrims who use the retreat to make their way to Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle.

Interpellation by the manager of Cajarc Nature évasion

“And the recovery as it goes,” he says to a restaurant owner. “It’s okay, but we couldn’t fully open it, maybe next week.” In view of his doubts, the president expressed himself reassuringly about the health situation: “It will hold up. It will happen. “

Emmanuel Macron also takes time to talk to the youngest, who was pushed forward by the security service shortly before his arrival. This is an opportunity to ask your parents about homeschooling too. Emmanuel Macron then becomes the President, who listens, who advises.

Some in the audience understood it well and insisted on challenging him.

Raoul Jeker challenges Emmanuel Macron. The creator of Cajarc Nature évasion cannot develop its activity because its authorization has been suspended. #SaintCirqLapopie #Lot #Macron pic.twitter.com/DCclxPspLQ

– La Dépêche du Lot (@ LaDepeche46) June 2, 2021

Raoul Jecker goes to hand over a document to the President. This is an application for a permit to develop a boat rental on the Cajarc nautical base. “I have been waiting for approval to develop my activity since February 2020,” explains Raoul Jeker, manager of Cajarc nature évasion. Cahors suspended the permit I received from Toulouse. Since I cannot find a solution, I came today, on the advice of MEP Huguette Tiegna, to see the President of the Republic. If Emmanuel Macron wanted to know the needs of the French, he received specific answers here.