coup d’etat in myanmar latest news: Myanmar dictator’s army bowed over massive public protest, shut down internet service – internet access partially restored in myanmar, protests against Myanmar army continue

In view of public protests in Myanmar, the dictator’s army has temporarily restored internet service in most parts of the country. Logyungun

Myanmar’s dictatorial army has finally resumed the shutdown internet service in response to massive public protests. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, on Sunday against the military coup. The result was that the military had to restore Internet services. Internet services were shut down a day earlier.

Internet has picked up in many areas

London’s NetBlocks service, which called for the interruption and shutdown of internet services, confirmed that internet services were partially restored in Myanmar on Sunday. However, he also said that the restoration of internet services may be temporary. In addition, he said that the use of social media platforms is still closed.

Massive protests continue in Myanmar

Previously, people gathered at Sule Pagoda, located in the middle of the main city area, starting protests from various parts of Yangon. Meanwhile, he opposed the military coup and demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy, and the main leaders of his party from house arrest. . The crowd of protesters has increased since Monday’s coup.

People call for Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s release

Unions gathered at a major crossroads near Yangon University, at least 2000 members, student activists, and ordinary people shouted slogans to extend your life and end the military dictatorship. They walked towards the main road, affecting traffic. Vehicle drivers supported their vehicles by blowing horns. During this time, the police closed the main entrance to the university. Apart from that, two water shower carts were also nearby.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram still banned

Protesters were holding posters calling for the release of Soo Chi and President Vin Mint, who were under house arrest and charged with petty crimes. Earlier on Saturday, the new military regime shut down the internet in most places. He also banned Twitter and Instagram. The use of Facebook was banned earlier this week, although that ban has not fully taken effect.