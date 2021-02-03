Coup in Myanmar: Coup in Myanmar: open support of China for the army of the dictator of Myanmar, proposed veto in the condemnation of the UNSC – Coup in Myanmar, China blocks the condemnation of UN Security Council, Aung San Suu Kyi detained until February 15

China imposes vetochin on UNSC over proposed condemnation against Myanmar – sanctions or international pressure will only worsen the situation in Myanmar; Aung Sang Suu Kyi has not been seen since Monday, many other leaders detained by the military

China, with open support for Myanmar’s dictatorial army, has ended the resolution condemning the UN Security Council. Several temporary members of the Security Council, including the United States and the United Kingdom, had presented a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar. The Burmese army seized power on Monday, arresting hundreds of lawmakers, including the country’s top leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. Not only that, the military also declared a state of emergency in the country for a year.

China and Russia have vetoed

The United Nations Security Council has a total of five permanent members. He alone has the right of veto to stop any proposal. Apart from this, the 15 temporary members do not have the right to stop any proposal. China, along with Russia, used this power to veto, refusing the motion of no confidence. Christine Schreiner, the UN special envoy to Myanmar, also condemned the military coup.

The G7 also condemned Myanmar

At the same time, the countries included in the G-7 also issued a joint statement condemning the Myanmar military. We call on the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to a democratically elected government, respect human rights and the rule of law. The G-7 countries include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Why did China stop Myanmar’s sentencing proposal?

China has warned since the coup that international sanctions or pressure would only worsen the situation in Myanmar. In the past, China has long saved Myanmar from international investigations into the Rohingya massacre case. China views its neighbor Myanmar from an economic and strategic point of view. Not only does he want to expand his reach from Myanmar’s Blate and Road Initiative to the Bay of Bengal, but also plans to lay siege to India.

Dragon was angry with the Myanmar government

China was pressuring Myanmar to approve the CPEC project, an ambitious plan by President Xi Jinping. The government led by Suu Kyi understood China’s decision and suspended the CPEC plan. China had already warned Myanmar’s civilian government on several occasions. In fact, China is working on a plan to connect the province of Greece to Myanmar’s three economic hubs – Mandalay, Yangon New City and Kyopu Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen since Monday

Aung San Suu Kyi, who headed the elected government, has not been seen since his detention by the military on Monday morning. Dozens of others are also in detention, including President Vin Myint, a member of his party’s Central Committee, and his personal lawyer. He would be placed under house arrest.

China clarifies its veto

Asked what China proposed at the United Nations meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the international community should create an atmosphere conducive to resolving issues between the Burmese military and Suu Kyi. Wang said the UNSC held an internal meeting on Myanmar. China participated in this meeting. China is a neighbor and friend of Myanmar. We hope that all parties in Myanmar will work in the national interest and in the public interest while maintaining political and social stability.

China is in the mood to create an enabling environment

He said the international community should create an enabling environment to address the issue. The international community should work for political and social stability rather than instigating tension and complicating the situation. Wang also expressed surprise at the informal UNSC meeting when the consultation document came out. We do not see this as good for solidarity and there should be a sense of trust in the Security Council.