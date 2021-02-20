Coup in Myanmar: Mandalay police opened fire on people protesting against coup in Myanmar: Mandalay police opened fire on people protesting against coup in Myanmar

Strong points:

Police in Mandalay, Myanmar, killed two protesters by shooting at firefighters and severely enraged many other workers seriously injured while working

In Mandalay, Myanmar, police opened fire on people demonstrating against the military coup. There are reports of two people killed in this accident. It is said that dozens of people were also injured in the shooting. The shooting happened when an officer was trying to force workers to work at a local shipyard. These people quit their jobs against the country’s coup and participated in demonstrations.

For this reason, the police opened fire

According to the report, more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the shipyard to arrest police. The atmosphere between the police and the demonstrators remained tense until Saturday afternoon. After that, the police fired tear gas canisters and used the water cannon to drive the crowds away. After that, the police had to fire real bullets with rubber bullets to deal with the violent protesters. According to those at the scene, at least 40 people were injured in this action.

According to a report from Frontier Myanmar, a protester was shot in the head and died on the spot while a man was shot in the chest and died on the way to hospital. The police shooting took place near the port of Yadanabon, where even during the day, security forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas shells and water cannons at protesters.

Protesters paid tribute to the deceased woman

Demonstrators protesting the coup paid tribute to a woman gunned down by police during a rally on Saturday. Nearly a thousand protesters gathered in Yangon and erected a temporary memorial on a road and placed a floral circle near the photo of Mya Thwet Khine. Khine was wounded in a gunshot fired by the police during a rally against the military regime on February 9 in Napita. It was his birthday two days after the incident. His family informed of his death on Friday.

Slogans against dictatorship

Protesters today shouted slogans such as “End the dictatorship in Myanmar” and “Mya Thwet Khine Aap will always be remembered” while paying their respects at the temporary memorial. Besides Yangon, protesters also paid tribute to Khine in the city of Mandalay. In Myanmar, the military ousted the democratically elected government on February 1 and seized power. At the same time, he detained other leaders, including Aung San Sukh.