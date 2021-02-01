Coup in Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing: Min Aung Hlaing: Rohingya “ mixed ” with the blood of General Min’s Muslim hands, coup in Myanmar

Myanmar, which is on the road to democracy, once again experienced a military coup after 59 years. The Burmese military overthrew State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi in the wee hours of Monday. All means of communication have been cut in the capital of Nepal and telephone and Internet services are closed. Aung Sang Suu Kyi (75 years old) is unable to contact the National League for Democracy Party. The army was deployed on all sides on the roads. It was announced on Myanmar army-run television that the military took control of the country and declared a state of emergency for a year. The person behind this latest crisis in Myanmar is called Chief General Min Aung Laing and he is the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Army. General Min is known around the world for his cruelty. Let’s know everything about them ……

General Min warned of military coup

Myanmar Army Commander-in-Chief General Min said a few days ago that he would overthrow the army if his demands for electoral fraud were not met. The military alleged that there was widespread fraud in elections held in November last year, in which Aung Sang Suu Kyi had an overwhelming majority. General Min had issued a stern warning to the government of Aung Sang Suu in his statement published in the Mayawadi army newspaper. He said that the 2008 Constitution was the “mother law” for all laws and that it had to be respected. General Min said: “Under certain circumstances it may be necessary for this constitution to be repealed.” The military says 86 lakh cases of electoral fraud have been reported across the country. Elections were held for the second time in 2011 after the restoration of democracy after almost 5 decades of military rule. Demonstrations were also held in several major cities across the country to support the military amid the electoral controversy.

General Min’s hands ‘mixed’ with the blood of Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar army commander-in-chief General Min has been accused of slaughtering Rohingya Muslims through the military. The Burmese army waged a bloody campaign in Rakhine province in August 2017 and killed scores of Rohingya Muslims. Not only that, 5 lakh Rohingya Muslims had to leave the country and flee to neighboring Bangladesh and other countries. Meanwhile, the Burmese military has been accused of slaughtering Rohingya Muslims and killing them with sharp weapons. Human rights organizations claim that the Burmese army has closed Rohingya Muslims in their homes and set them on fire. Not only that, the Burmese army led by General Min has been accused of gang rape and sexual violence with women from the Rohingya Muslim community and numerous testimonies have also been provided. Nobel laureate Aung Sang Suu Kyi has remained silent during the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims, which has led to criticism around the world.

Soldier turned leader, Major General Min Aung Laing

General Min, 64, is said to speak very little and enjoys working behind the scenes. He studied law at the University of Yangon from 1972 to 1974. General Min took over the army from 2011 and at the same time Myanmar moved towards democracy. Diplomats in Yangon say that in the final days of Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s first term in 2016, General Min transformed from soldier to politician and public figure. Observers believe that the dissemination of its activities via Facebook is part of this effort. In 2017, millions of people followed his profile before his profile was closed on Facebook. His profile was closed by Facebook after the atrocities on Rohingya Muslims. He did not compromise on the law governing the occupation of 25% of the seats in Parliament and the law prohibiting Aung Sang Suu Kyi from becoming President. Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s husband is a foreign national and that is why she did not become president.

After the military coup, all eyes on General Min

After the military coup in Myanmar, all eyes are now on General Min. Suu Kyi’s party won 396 seats out of a total of 476 seats in the lower and upper houses of parliament, far exceeding the majority figure of 322. But according to the Constitution drafted by the military in 2008, 25% of the total seats were allocated to the military, which is enough to stop the constitutional changes. Many important ministerial positions have also been reserved for military appointments. Sui Chi is the most influential leader in the country and she became the leader of the country after decades of non-violent struggle against the military regime in the country. The army in Myanmar is known as Tetmadaw. The military accused him of electoral fraud, although it did not provide any evidence. The country’s Union of States Election Commission dismissed the military’s allegations last week.