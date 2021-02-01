Coup in Myanmar Reaction in India: Coup in Myanmar: India expresses deep concern over military coup in Myanmar, fierce critics around the world

Strong points:

India has once again expressed deep concern over the military coup in neighboring Myanmar, India’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement saying the incidents in Myanmar are worrying India said we were supporting the process of democratic change in Myanmar.

India reiterated its deep concern over the military coup in neighboring Myanmar. India’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the incidents in Myanmar are worrying. India said that we have always supported the process of democratic change in Myanmar. India said it was monitoring the incident. On the other hand, many countries around the world, including Australia and the United States, have reacted strongly to the military coup in Myanmar.

India said we believe in the rule of law and the democratic process must necessarily be maintained. Meanwhile, Australia has also reacted strongly to the military coup in Myanmar by issuing a statement. Australia has said it has long supported Myanmar and its democratic transition. We call on the military to obey the law and resolve disputes legally. In addition, those arrested should be released immediately. Australia also supported the election results.

Myanmar Military Coup Live: military coup in Myanmar, arrest of country leader Aung Song Soo, emergency imposed for one year

Information given to Biden, America warning

Meanwhile, the United States has expressed deep concern over the actions of the Burmese military. White House Presidential Office spokeswoman Jane Paskey said the United States was concerned about reports that the Myanmar military had deepened the country’s democratic transition and arrested Aung Sang Suu Kyi. President Joe Biden informed President Joe Biden of this incident.

Jane Paski said we will continue to support Myanmar’s democratic forces and call on the military to release all detainees. The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of elections or to impede democratic change. He warned that if the measures taken today are not resumed, the United States will take strong action. Jane said the United States is supporting the people of Myanmar and is monitoring the whole situation.

Let me tell you that in Myanmar, the army arrested the country’s leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi and President Yoo Win Myint. It was said on military-run television on Monday that the military had taken possession of the country and declared an emergency for a year. Former General and Vice-President Mint Sway has been appointed Executive President. He also received the status of Chief of Staff of the Army. It is said that the army is deployed in the streets to suppress any demonstration and that the telephone lines have been closed.