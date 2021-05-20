Court paralyzes removal of real estate from Pazo de Meirás until ownership is determined

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 5:26 PM

The Court of First Instance number 1 of A Coruña has paralyzed the actions related to the Pazo de Meirás until it determined whether the furniture is part of the property and farms included in the enclosure.

In the resolution which concluded that the place belonged to the Government and not to the Franco family, “the defendants were not condemned to hand over the existing furniture in the various outbuildings to the State”.

Thus, the Provincial Court of La Coruña called on public administrations to “promote the corresponding incident to discuss and decide on the extent of the sentence executed”.

The General State Administration presented the execution incident during which it demanded “the necessary conservation of the inventory”, as well as “the delimitation of the constitutive goods and effects” of the Pazo, taking into account article 334 of the Civil Code, which defines real estate.

Likewise, the city council of Sada also requires that the furniture be part of the Pazo de Meirás. La Coruña Court of First Instance 1 will jointly deal with the three incidental questions and resolve them at the same time.

The Franco family now has five days to file a reconsideration appeal against today’s ruling.