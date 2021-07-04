covaxin agreement in brazil: updates to the Bharat Biotech Brazil Covaxin agreement, the Supreme Court approves the investigation into Jair Bolsonaro

sao polo shirt

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been implicated in a scam involving the purchase of a vaccine from Indian company Bharat Biotech. He was accused of embezzling the price of the vaccine. After that, the Supreme Court of Brazil gave its approval for the investigation against Bolsonaro. He was also ordered to present the report of this investigation to the court within 90 days.

Claims have been made regarding the cost of the covaccine

Last week, the newspaper Estado de So Paulo reported that the Brazilian government had signed an agreement with an Indian company for 20 million doses of the corona vaccine. In this, the cost of a dose would be $ 15 (around Rs 1,117). While, in a secret message from the Brazilian Embassy in Delhi, the cost of a dose of Covaccine was 100 rupees ($ 1.34).

The Supreme Court of Brazil has approved

This is why opposition lawmakers openly sitting against Bolsonaro have asked the Supreme Court to investigate. During the hearing in this case, the Supreme Court of Brazil ordered an investigation into the vaccine deal with Indian company Bharat Biotech. According to the Brazilian website G1, Judge Rosa Weber accepted the request of the attorney general’s office to complete the investigation within 90 days.

Brazil became first country to allege rigging in US election, President Bolsonaro says

Investigators to trace the role of Bolsonaro

Investigators will find out what President Jair Bolsonaro was doing about it. In other words, the court approved the investigation into Bolsonaro’s role in the deal. Meanwhile, left-wing and centrist parties in Brazil have filed for impeachment against Bolsonaro in the lower house.

Stop social distancing, Corona will be with us for life, warns Brazilian President Bolsonaro

Brazil suspends vaccine deal

Brazil has suspended its deal with Bharat Biotech after allegations of corruption in its vaccine purchase. Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Quiroga tweeted that on the recommendation of CGUOnline, we have decided to temporarily suspend the Covaccine agreement. He said that according to CGU’s preliminary analysis, there is no irregularity in the agreement but due to the non-compliance, the ministry decided to put the agreement on hold for further analysis.

Covaxin export deal: after corruption allegations, Brazil halted the Covaxin deal, said Bharat Biotech – all rules were followed

The Senate is also investigating Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro has been the target of nationwide protests in recent weeks. He called the Senate committee an investigation into the government’s response to COVID-19 as a national embarrassment. Bolsonaro said the aim of the investigation was to undermine his administration. Brazil is investigating why the health ministry ignored vaccine procurement opportunities. Whereas Bolsonaro has always advocated the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, which has been shown to be ineffective in several studies in the treatment of Kovid-19.