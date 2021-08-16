Cover the holes ?? of our professional life

Throughout our professional life, we have all experienced periods when we have not been able to work. This could be due to different reasons such as illness, taking care of a family member or a leave of absence. However, not only do these steps not fit well into our program, HR managers tend to value it negatively and view those with “gaps” in their working lives as the worst candidates.

We can’t change reality – and of course lying is not an option – but we can express it in the best way to be successful by following a few rules both for writing our CV and the cover letter. such as these:

Organize it by experience and not by date: Normally, these documents are prepared in chronological order. Works performed beginning with the first performed and ending with the last are included. However, there is another way to do them: group working life by function. For example, you can talk about several freelance jobs that were performed as if they were just one. This way, empty scenes will be more hidden. Not just jobs: the truth is, it’s very rare for a person to be completely inactive for a long time. Usually, during the stages when there is no work, studies or refresher exams are usually carried out, for example. In these cases, it is about work-related experiences, and with them we will show that we have been active, which is in fact very appreciated by companies. Use the years “wisely”: instead of writing that we held a position between January and June of a given year, we can only write the year and the work we did. For example, if we were analysts in a security company from January to June 2019, we can put in our CV “analyst (…) 2019”. Useful tags: Formulations such as “busy actively looking for a job” or “professional (…) looking for new projects” are increasingly common. In this type of headings, everything that has been done at the stage of the work stoppage is included, such as the training carried out or the new skills acquired. This way we will create the impression that we have done important things for the job we are applying for.

If we get over this first step and, indeed, they call us for an interview, they will surely ask us or detect these periods of inactivity, so it is better to be prepared to have an appropriate response (‘during this time I am am devoted to training in XX ‘), do not fall into exaggeration or lies and try to redirect questions by bringing them into our field, mentioning specific activities and courses or even hobbies that may contribute to our ” difference ”specific to the contracting company.

In conclusion, it is important that our program is truthful, but attractive, and what they will value the most will be our desire and our predisposition, and that is not lacking.

