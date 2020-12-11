COVID-19 Accelerates Media Transition to New Forms of Employment

The Young Professionals Group has 32 representatives from Worldcom agencies in the EMEA region who shared the survey with journalists from 14 countries. Respondents were a total of 454 journalists from various sectors across Europe. They were asked various questions about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their work and the future of journalism.

Less than a third (32%) of reporters believe their audiences have shown great interest in COVID-19 news from the start. Although there was higher interest in February and March, when the virus spread rapidly, interest has declined since. 22% of respondents indicated that interest fluctuates depending on the number of cases in the country concerned and the introduction of restrictions.

Beyond the pandemic, about three-quarters (75.6%) of journalists surveyed believe that the post-COVID-19 world will not mean a return to normal working methods. The changes in daily life brought on by the pandemic (i.e. working from home) are likely to be sustained over the long term, supporting the idea that we are living in a ‘new normal’.

One of the consequences of lockdowns has been the digital transformation that every industry has had to adapt to in order to survive, and the journalism and media sectors have been no exception. Almost three-quarters (73.3%) of those surveyed believe that the print media have suffered a devastating blow from the pandemic. Although the transition from print to digital had already started long before the pandemic, this transition has accelerated. Over 83% of journalists consider online content, social media, podcasts and online video content to be the way forward for journalism.

In response to this rapid change in the media landscape, many respondents are trying to learn new skills, expand their knowledge and find new ways to reach their audiences, while also trying to find complementary work. About 43% of those surveyed improve their skills in the hope of finding a new job or trying to become self-employed.

Andras R. Nagy, Worldcom EMEA Board Member, Worldcom Young Professionals Program Manager, said: “ We want to take advantage of Worldcom’s local knowledge and international experience in the EMEA region to learn more about the current situation in the world. medias. We have received responses from nearly 500 journalists, which is a high number in these times of pandemic. What makes this online survey special is that it was entirely created and conducted by the Worldcom Youth Group, a talented group of young public relations professionals who always find ways to deepen their knowledge of our profession and of his relationships. media. ”

Methodology

Worldcom PR Group is an international network of independent public relations companies, with 132 integrated communications agencies in 49 countries on six continents.

This survey was designed to examine the influence of COVID-19 on journalism. Journalists from various sectors and backgrounds were asked questions about how the pandemic has affected their work and their ideas about the future of media. The survey was sent to journalists from 14 different countries on October 1, 2020 and the response deadline was set for October 31, 2020. The conclusions of the 454 journalists who responded to the survey have already been exposed.

List of countries concerned: Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Spain, France, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Czech Republic, South Africa and United Kingdom. (South Africa was the only non-European country involved).

