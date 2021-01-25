Covid 19 blocking nasal spray: British scientists create ‘nasal spray’ to prevent corona virus, coming to market soon – UK Covid 19 blocking nasal spray that works for two days could be in stores here summer

Strong points:

British scientists have announced very good news for the world suffering from the corona virus outbreak. Scientists at the University of Birmingham have developed a ‘nasal spray’ that can prevent infection with the corona virus for two days. The spray should be available in pharmacies by the summer of this year. This was claimed in a British newspaper.

The research team’s lead investigator, Dr Research Mox, told the Sunday Telegraph he was confident in getting rid of social distancing restrictions and helping reopen schools. No name has yet been given to the “nasal spray”, although the chemicals used in its manufacture are approved for medical use and are safe for humans. ‘

Mox said: “We expect it to be available by the summer season. “ The study team estimates that using this spray four times a day will protect it from infection with the corona virus and can be used every 20 minutes in densely populated places such as schools and areas at high risk. The spray comes at a time when Britain is grappling with a new strain of Corona. Not only that, the number of people dying from this pandemic is continually increasing.