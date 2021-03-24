Covid-19 case in Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro says people will soon lead normal lives after Covid deaths exceed 3,000 for the first time in Brazil

Strong points:

Corona infection in Brazil and fatal, 3,251 deaths in one day, ranks second in list of corona dead countries in the world. Brazil faces allegations of neglect, state hospitals in Rio de Janeiro.

The deadly speed of the Corona virus in the South American country of Brazil has raised worldwide concern. For the first time here, more than 3,000 people died from corona virus infection in one day. In recent weeks, Brazil has been on top of the world due to the daily death of the corona virus. On Tuesday, 3,251 people died in Brazil.

Crisis due to the rush of patients to hospitals

Brazil’s most populous state, São Paulo, has 1,021 deaths, far more than the previous highest number of 713. In July last year, 713 people died from Kovid-19. The epidemic has almost destroyed Brazil’s health systems. There is a shortage of intensive care beds and oxygen supplies in hospitals. In recent times, most states have restricted activities.

Brazilian president accused of negligence

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has ignored the severity of the epidemic, saying the economy must continue to function so that his condition does not deteriorate. He also criticized the health measures taken by local leaders. On Friday, he appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the curfew imposed by the two states and the Federal District of Brazil. However, the Supreme Court had previously ruled that the governor and mayor have the right to impose such restrictions.

More than 3 lakh deaths in Brazil to date

According to the Johns Hopkins University table, the total death toll in Brazil has reached nearly 300,000, just behind the world in terms of deaths from Kovid-19. America still remains at the top in terms of deaths and infections. While India ranks third in the world. The increasing rate of infection, even after vaccination, has raised worldwide concern.