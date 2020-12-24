Covid-19 case in Russia: Corona continues to wreak havoc in Russia despite two COVID vaccines, records new patient in 24 hours

Moscow

Despite Russia’s claim to make two or two vaccines against the corona virus, the rate of infection is increasing day by day. There were 29,935 new cases of corona virus infection in Russia, the highest number of cases reported in a day. Even after the Sputnik V corona vaccine was vaccinated in Russia, President Putin’s concern grew with the arrival of so many patients. Even after the increasing rate of infection, there is opposition to national lockdown or large-scale market closures.

More than 29 million infected corona in Russia

With this, the total number of people infected with the corona virus in Russia reached 2,963,688. In the past 24 hours, 549 people have died from corona infection. At the same time, the number of people who have died from the epidemic in the country is said to be 53,096 people. However, many experts have already expressed doubts that Russia is hiding all of its corona cases and presenting the wrong numbers.

Russia claimed to make a two-corona vaccine

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have created Sputnik-V, the world’s first vaccine against the corona virus. Subsequently, in October, Putin approved the second corona vaccine “EpiVacCorona” after the first trials. On the Sputnik-V vaccine, Putin also claimed that he increased the speed of recovery and that his daughter received a dose. Vaccination of the Sputnik V vaccine has also started in Russia. While the other vaccine is currently placed in the testing phase.

Know the Sputnik V vaccine

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamalaya Research Institute in Moscow in collaboration with the Russian Ministry of Defense to base adenoviruses. The Russian vaccine is based on the common adenovirus which causes the common cold. This vaccine was created artificially. It mimics the structural protein found in the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus, which produces the exact same immune response in the body following infection with the corona virus. That is, in a way, the human body responds the same as infection with the corona virus, but it does not have the fatal consequences of COVID-19.

Russia’s second peptide-based corona vaccine

The second vaccine against the corona virus “EpiVacCorona” was developed by the Siberian biotechnology company. This peptide-based vaccine must be administered twice to avoid corona. It is built by the Vector Institute in Siberia. Russian Vice President Tatyana Golikova and the head of the Consumer Protection Supervisory Institute, Anna Popova, were also vaccinated, according to the Moscow Times.

