Covid-19 cases in Nepal: Nepal bans all domestic and international flights due to increase in Covid-19 cases: Kovid-19 records cases and deaths in Nepal updated

Kathmandu

After India, there are now cases of the corona virus in Nepal and death cases are agitated. A record 7,448 cases of the corona virus were reported in Nepal on Monday, while 37 patients have died. For the first time in Nepal, so many patients died in one day. After that, the government immediately announced a ban on all domestic flights. From May 6, the arrival of flights from overseas to Nepal will be prohibited.

Corona continues to grow in Nepal

The number of people infected with corona has now reached 343,418 in Nepal, while the total death toll has also reached 3,362. According to the ministry, the total number of people who have recovered after recovering from a infection of 2,021 people rose to 286,015 on Monday. The total number of under-treated patients in the country is 54,041. The ministry said there are more than five hundred hundred under-trained patients in 12 districts while the number of patients in 21 districts is more than two. cents.

No foreign flights will go to Nepal before May 14

The Nepalese government has banned all domestic and international flights until May 14 due to increasing cases of corona in the country. Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi told the Kathmandu Post that the flight ban decision is in effect until May 14. However, charter flights will be permitted. Nepal has made it compulsory for all people coming from outside to remain in quarantine for at least 10 days.

Passengers will be quarantined for 10 days

Foreign travelers coming to the Kathmandu Valley will be quarantined for 10 days in hotels. The negative Kovid certificate within 72 hours will also be mandatory for these travelers to enter Nepal from their home country. The bus service was already stopped before April 29. Before Cabinet Oli’s decision, the Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority had already issued a quota to airlines to limit the number of flights.