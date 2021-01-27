Covid 19 cases worldwide: Coronavirus Latest news Global number of Covid 19 cases exceeds 100 million: number of corona virus cases worldwide exceeds 100 million, 21 million deaths so far

Strong points:

The global coronation virus outbreak, which began about a year before the Chinese city of Wuhan, has crossed 100 million cases worldwide. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 2.1 million people worldwide have died from the epidemic. So far, 50 million people have overcome it by beating the killer Kovid-19 virus.

The world has changed a lot in the past 12 months. Governments have had to lock down, adhere to curfews and ban travel to prevent the spread of the Corona outbreak. People are asked to maintain a social distance. The world economy has reached a period of devastation due to this epidemic. Even after many effective treatments and vaccines, new strains of Corona continue to emerge, which has left the situation out of control in countries like Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

Brazil Covid 19 Strain: Super Covid strain from Brazil, which ‘beats’ Corona vaccine, arrives in America

America first and then India

With the arrival of the new Corona strain, there is uncertainty over the end of the outbreak. In the case of Corona most cases, America is in first place and India in second place. At the same time, India is behind America and Brazil in death cases. Things got scary in the UK where a lakh of people fell victim to the disease. The British Prime Minister has apologized to the compatriots. Not only that, Corona is once again gaining momentum in China, which is at the center of this disease.

The latest reports cited that the epidemic has caused billions of US dollars around the world. If the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine was not ensured, the world would face moral and economic disaster. The International Labor Organization, in its latest report, reportedly analyzed the impact of the epidemic on the global labor market by claiming that there had been an 8.8% reduction in working hours globally in 2020, reducing labor income by $ 37 trillion. . The report estimated that most countries would resume in the second half of 2021, but that would depend on the status of the vaccine.

