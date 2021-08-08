COVID-19 does not stop the sustainability of businesses

The Chiesi pharmaceutical group has recently focused on international research and development and is now further accelerating its plans to become a fully sustainable company despite the fact that 2020 has been extremely difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. . This is the common thread of Chiesi’s 2020 Annual and Sustainability Report, told through the words of the people of Chiesi as part of the #EveryStoryCount campaign, ‘Every Story Counts’.

The Chiesi Group achieved a strong financial performance in 2020, with turnover of 2,229 million euros, an increase of 11.8% compared to 2019. This gives Chiesi an impetus to continue its transformation journey to become the first company in the fully sustainable pharmaceutical industry worldwide. level whose creation of value for the planet and society allows the creation of innovation, progress and prosperity.

Transparent impact measurement methodology

As in previous years, Chiesi explains how it works under a comprehensive combination of tools and multiple impact frameworks. This includes the methodology pioneered by renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs, also a professor at Columbia’s Center for Sustainable Development, which assesses Chiesi’s business impact through analysis of products, processes, global value chain and corporate governance, in full alignment with the sustainable development objectives. (SDGs) of the United Nations Agenda 2030. Chiesi’s annual and sustainability report complies with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), a non-profit organization created to help companies report on their sustainable performance, the B Impact Assessment ™ created by B Lab , the nonprofit organization behind B Corp. certification, and the United Nations SDG Action Manager and B Lab.

Ensure the continuous provision of medical treatment for patients

In an unprecedented year in the Group’s history, Chiesi has worked tirelessly to protect patients and guarantee their access to medical care despite the difficulties of supply and public health services caused by the pandemic.

The company has established a team fully dedicated to coordinating and deploying financial and in-kind donations to support communities during the COVID-19 emergency.

In addition, Chiesi maintained the production of medicines, especially those that were essential or needed to treat rare diseases. In total, the company donated or directly raised more than 10.6 million euros, of which more than 3.5 million euros contributed to charitable projects in the region where the head office is located, Parma (Italy ).

“The pandemic has changed the world even in times of transformation. In this context of adversity and the need to deal with the unknown, I thank the whole organization for what we have proven to be. The mobilization of the inhabitants of Chiesi has gone beyond the scope of our own company and reaffirms the values ​​that we share together. Our shared value approach, as a B Corp and Benefit Corporation, demonstrates that the values ​​we stand for symbolize the solid foundation our business needs to meet today’s challenges, ”says Ugo Di Francesco, CEO of the Chiesi Group.

From product orientation to a fully patient-centric model

In 2020, the Chiesi Group devoted more than 20% of its turnover to R&D, which places Chiesi in the first rank of Italian pharmaceutical companies by the number of patents filed. A commitment was also made to accelerate the transformation of his business and corporate culture towards adopting a holistic and patient-centered perspective at every stage of the product development cycle. The reorganization of the Group’s brand with the three areas, AIR, RARE and CARE, inspired by a non-medical language used by patients, and the relaunch of Chiesi’s visual identity at the start of 2021 are the direct results of the evolution Group continues to integrate patient empathy into all business processes.

The new strategic collaborations with external partners that Chiesi established in 2020 will help to further strengthen this patient-centered approach. This includes partnerships with Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies, to develop new therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Another example of Chiesi’s patient-centered approach to innovation is his investment in Cyclica, a Canadian company focused on neo-biotechnology.

Continued focus on diversity and equality in the workplace

Despite the challenges of reorganizing the workplace due to the pandemic, Chiesi further increased the number of employees to 6,389 in 2020, a growth of around 9% from the previous year. Around 53% of the group’s total workforce, and more than a quarter of executives and senior executives, are women. The proportion of employed women is even higher in research and development (64%).

Chiesi’s leadership in diversity and equality in the workplace was once again demonstrated by the Financial Times annual Diversity Leaders Ranking, in which the company was ranked 10th globally. The ranking assesses 850 European employers on the basis of the diversity of gender, age, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation of their workforce. Chiesi is one of only two Italian companies in the top 10 and occupies the first place in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

