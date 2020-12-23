Covid 19 immunity: immunity against corona virus lasts eight months: study – Immunity against coronavirus lasts eight months, study finds

Strong points:

In people who recover from infection with Corona varius, immunity to this infection lasts for at least eight months after infection. This claim was made in a new study. This study gives hope that the Kovid-19 vaccine will be effective for a longer period. This study took place at a time when vaccines against the corona virus were starting to be introduced around the world.

Earlier in numerous studies, it was claimed that antibodies to the corona virus cease within the first few months after infection. After that, there were concerns that immunity against people would be over soon, but new research published in the journal “Science immunology” allayed those concerns.

Experts, including scientists at ‘Monash University’ in Australia, say that special ‘memory B’ cells in the disease-resistant system ‘remember’ the viral infection and that if a person comes into contact with the virus a second time, protective antibodies Due to the rapid birth, the ability to protect against diseases begins to work. For this study, the researchers selected a team of 25 Kovid-19 patients and collected 36 blood samples from day 4 to 242 days after infection.

Antibodies start to decrease 20 days after infection

Scientists found that antibodies to the virus began to decline 20 days after infection. However, he said all of the patients had “memory B cells”, which recognize a component of the two components of the virus “spike protein” and “core protein”. The “spike protein” helps the virus get into cells.

After analysis, scientists found that “memory B” cells remain in a person’s body for eight months after infection. They believe this result strengthens hope that the effect of the virus vaccine will last longer. “These results are important because they show that patients infected with Covid-19 have disease resistance capacity against disease,” said Meno Val Gelm of the Department of Immunology and Pathology at Monash University.