covid-19 in africa latest updates: India AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot Delay in exporting to Africa Rising tension Know-how: fear of spreading infection in African countries due to halt in imports of corona virus vaccine from India

Panic in Africa over temporary ban on corona vaccine exports to India The African Union has said devastating consequences of vaccine imports will come.

The halt to exports of India’s AstraZeneca corona virus vaccine has raised concerns in African countries. Many health experts, including the United Nations, have warned that India’s move could affect vaccination campaigns in Africa. On Thursday, the head of the African continent’s disease control body warned that this could have dire consequences.

India imposed temporary ban to meet domestic demand

The Serum Institute of India (SII) in India produces the Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca. India has already exported several crores of doses of Corona vaccine manufactured in this company to more than 50 countries around the world. Now, the government has temporarily suspended the export of the vaccine to foreign countries in order to increase demand in the country and intensify the corona vaccination campaign. There is an outcry in Africa over this.

Vaccination campaign affected by vaccine deficiency

John Nekengsong, director of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, said it would certainly affect our ability to continuously vaccinate people. The African Union had planned to immunize 30 to 35 percent of the continent’s population by the end of the year. However, now that the arrival of the vaccine has waned, he said our target could be missed by this delay.

Vaccine deficiency in many countries

Ghana, an African country, was to receive 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via COVAX by the end of May. However, so far he has only been able to get 6 lakh doses. Ghana’s vaccination campaign chief Kwame Amposa-Achiano said he was told more doses of the vaccine would now be available by June. A health official involved in the Corona vaccination campaign in Africa said trusting the manufacturer was a matter of great concern.

African countries depend on serum institute vaccine

The African Union’s goal of targeting 30 to 35 percent of the population by the end of 2021 depends on the COVAX vaccine sharing facility. As a result, a total of 64 countries as well as many poor countries settled on this continent will receive the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. COVAX aims to provide enough vaccines to African countries so that at least 20 percent of their population is vaccinated.

Horrible speed of Corona in Africa

So far, more than 42 lakh 50,000 cases of infections have been reported in African countries. Of those 112,000 people have also died, but health experts believe the real number could be several times higher. Because, in most African countries, health services are in poor condition. There are also a large number of cases that governments have not even registered.