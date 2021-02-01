Covid-19 in China Updates: Corona stranded globally, China has picked up pace, highest number of cases reported since March – China has reported most cases of covid 19 in one month since March

Strong points:

Corona growing in China, more than 2,000 new cases in January; China’s speed increases due to Corona, flight ban from many countries; Most Corona cases in January 2021 since March 2020

As the speed of the corona virus slows around the world, cases of infection are now seen in China. In January, more than 2,000 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in China. China has reported the highest number of infections in a month since March of last year.

More than 2,000 infected in January

The National Health Commission said Sunday that between January 1 and January 30, 2,016 people were found infected with the corona virus in the country. These do not include 435 infectious diseases returned from abroad. The commission said two people died in January. This is the first case of corona virus death in China after several months.

The WHO team reached the Wuhan weight market

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), which is investigating the origin of Kovid-19, visited the Hunan seafood market in Wuhan on Sunday. The corona virus is believed to have first spread from animal to human in late 2019 in Wuhan, which then took the form of an epidemic. Before the closure of this meat market, different types of cattle were traded there.

Bat or corona spreads with corona?

There is concern that the corona virus has entered humans from bats or pangolins. Peter DeSzak, American Eco Health Alliance zoologist and WHO team member, said he visited some very important sites today. First went to the wholesale market, then to the Hunan seafood market. It was very informative and important for the joint team to understand the epidemiology of Kovid, as it started to spread at the end of 2019.

Wuhan’s wet market was closed in December

CBS News Network quoted Deszak as saying the market was closed and cleaned up after the Corona virus surfaced in December 2019 in Wuhan. Nevertheless, this route is important because it can provide information on goods and people. The attack took place in a context of heightened security and the market is seen as a source of the virus.