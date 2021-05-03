covid 19 kab khatm hoga: Will the world soon rid itself of the ravages of the corona virus? Big reveal in latest research – Latest update of Covid 19 coronavirus is likely seasonal but would not go away in summer, landmark study finds

Strong points:

The whole world, including India, is suffering from the ravages of the Corona virus and there is a feud. There is only one question all over the world, when will humanity be freed from this catastrophe. Meanwhile, a recent study found that the corona virus outbreak will peak several times during the year and then decline. In this way, the world will have to face the ravages of Corona all year round.

The research paper published in the journal Scientific Report states that more cases will occur in the winter and fewer cases will be seen in the summer season. Countries near the equator will have fewer cases of the corona virus, while countries in the northern and southern parts of the Earth will face more cases of the corona virus. The researchers published this research based on data from 117 countries.

4.3% increase in corona virus cases when latitude rises

During this research, an attempt was made to find out what effect a country’s latitude has on the number of corona virus cases in that country. This research was conducted by the Heidelberg Institute for Global Health in Germany and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. It has been found that when a line of latitude rises from the Earth’s land line, there is a 4.3% increase in corona virus cases in a population of 1 million.

The researchers said that in countries close to the land line, there were 33% fewer cases in a population of 1 million. He said UV light from the sun can weaken or kill the corona virus. This means that there will be fewer cases of the corona virus around the world during the summer season. However, he also said that this means the corona virus outbreak will not end during the summer season.

Number of corona cases worldwide 15.24 million

This research took place at a time when this pandemic has ravaged the world. Meanwhile, the total number of corona virus cases has exceeded 154.24 million, while more than 31.9 lakh people have lost their lives due to the disease. Johns Hopkins University gave this information. The current cases and deaths worldwide are respectively 150,972,476 and 3,198,397. According to the CSSE, America remains the most affected country with the highest number of 32,420,918 cases and 577,041 deaths worldwide.

At the same time, India is in second place with 19,557,457 cases. The other countries with more than 2 million cases, according to CSSE data, are Brazil (14,754,910), France (5,713,393), Turkey (4,875,388), Russia (4,768,476) , Great Britain (4,435,831), Italy (4,044,762), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,425,865), Argentina (3,005,259), Colombia (2,893,655), Poland (2,803,233), Iran (2,534,855), Mexico (2,348,873) and Ukraine (2,137,959). Brazil ranks second in the number of deaths from Corona with 407,639.