COVID-19, live | Health zones in Madrid and vaccination with AstraZeneca, live

Here is how vaccination evolves by age group

By age group, 97.3% of people over 80 have already received at least one dose, while 56.1% have received the full regimen. The vaccination rate also increased from age 70 to 79, 31.8% received the first vaccine and 3.1% both. This group had to be vaccinated with Janssen to speed up the vaccination, as the percentage of people with two doses is still very low. And among those aged 60 to 69, 32.2% received a dose and 5.1% the full regimen.