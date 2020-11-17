Covid 19 mask: ‘Simulated lion’ mask testing to protect bearded doctors on the front COVID – mask for doctors with beards during Covid 19

London

The new ‘breathing mask’ created by a team of British researchers has been shown to be effective in clinical trials that exactly fit the faces of bearded doctors on duty with COVID-19. This mask was named “Singh Thatta”. Thanks to this mask, bearded doctors will no longer need to shave.

University of Bedfordshire Professor Gurch Randhawa and Dr Rajinder Pal Singh have started to find a solution after receiving several complaints about the problem of bearded doctors belonging to the Sikh, Jewish and Muslim communities. Randhawa, professor of diversity in public health at the university and director of the university’s Institute for Health Research, said: “ Because wearing a breathing mask is mandatory when cutting a beard, a A dilemma arose among bearded doctors belonging to the Sikh, Jewish and Muslim communities. .

Randhawa said a similar incident occurred in the United States in 2005 when a Sikh man with a beard was refused the post of correctional officer in California because he was sometimes required to wear a mask. respiratory during labor. was. He said that to solve the problem of the doctors concerned, work had been carried out on the preparation of a new “breathing mask” which fitted perfectly to his face.

This is the sort of thing that Sikhs traditionally call “mockery”. In recent months, the team has been examining the effect of the “Singh mocking” technique, which has been shown to be effective in clinical trials. The research report related to this mask was published in the journal “Journal of Health Infection”.