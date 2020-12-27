Covid 19 New Strain Fear Japan to ban foreign nationals from entering the country: Japan to ban foreign entry from Corona virus threat

Strong points:

Cases of new strains or types of corona virus spreading from Britain are on the rise in Japan. For this reason, the Japanese government will ban foreigners from Monday. This entry ban for foreigners will continue until the end of January next year. Japan’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement in a statement released on Saturday.

On the other hand, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said that even after this ban, Japanese citizens and foreigners can enter the country, but now must remain in quarantine for 14 days. The Japanese government has taken this step at a time when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed on Saturday that a new strain of the corona virus had been discovered in two people who had recently returned from Britain.

More than 40 countries ban travelers from the UK

These cases have been reported to passengers outside of the airport quarantine. On Friday, 5 other passengers who returned from Britain were found to be carrying a new strain of the corona virus at Japan’s international airport. Let me tell you, the new strain of the corona virus is spreading faster than before and is believed to originate from Great Britain. This is the reason why so far more than 40 countries, including India, have banned the arrival of passengers from Britain after the arrival of the new strain of Corona.

Previously, France had said that a new strain or type of corona virus had been found in its country. French Ministry of Health officials say the person suffering from the new strain of Corona is a French citizen and came from London on December 19. He said the infected person lives in isolation at his home. France also banned the arrival of planes from Great Britain but this ban was lifted on Wednesday. Now these people are allowed to turn negative on the test.

Deadly effects of the new strain of Corona in Britain

The new strain of the Corona virus is believed to have deadly effects in Britain. In England alone, one in 85 people have been found infected with the corona virus. That’s why on Friday millions of people across Britain celebrated Christmas in a simple way, staying away from friends and family. According to data from the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace Network, 1,73875 people were found infected between December 10 and December 16, the highest figure in a week.