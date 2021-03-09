Covid-19 Pakistan vaccine: Pakistan will receive 45 million doses of Made in India

Islamabad

Pakistan, which opposes India on every platform in the world, is finally going to get help from Delhi itself. Pakistan will receive 4.5 crore doses of Made in India Corona vaccine in the future through Vaccine Alliance GAVI. With this, Imran Khan will be able to immunize a large population of his people against Corona infection.

Pakistani minister confirmed

Pakistan National Health Service Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khwaja said the country will get the Corona vaccine supplements made in India starting this month. Khwaja said that to date, 27.5 million people have received the Corona vaccine in Pakistan. These include frontline workers and the elderly.

India gave Kovid-19 vaccine to 65 countries

India supplies the Kovid-19 vaccine to around 65 countries around the world. Many of these countries have received free doses of the Corona vaccine, while some have paid for it. India has provided around 56 coronavirus vaccines free of charge to Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles under grants.

India provides vaccines to these countries

Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Brazil, Morocco, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Barbados, Dominica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia El Salvador, Argentina, Serbia, United Nations Health Activists, Mongolia, Ukraine, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, DR Congo, Angola, Gambia, Nigeria, Cambodia, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Guatemala, Canada, Mali, Sudan, Liberia, Malawi, Uganda, Guyana, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Togo, Djibouti, Somalia, Serra Leone, Belize, Botswana, Botswana, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Tajikistan.

Serum Institute of India and Bharat produce biotechnology vaccines in India. From there, the Serum Institute produces a vaccine named Kovishield, while Bharat Biotech produces native covariance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a dose of native covicin a few days ago.