COVID-19 restrictions and mobility before Christmas in Madrid, Valencian Community, Catalonia and Andalusia

Posted: Wednesday December 9 2020 12:31 PM

After the December Bridge, many Autonomous Communities maintain measures and restrictions to arrive at Christmas in the best possible conditions. This Wednesday, the Government and the communities will meet within the Interterritorial Council of the National Public Health System to assess the epidemiological situation.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, was convinced this week that the measures agreed for the Christmas holidays, “very drastic”, are strict and sufficient, although he acknowledged that they can be changed in case of evolution of the pandemic.

These are the measures of communities such as Madrid, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Catalonia.

Madrid

The closure of the perimeter is until December 14 and mobility restrictions are maintained in four areas of the Community where the incidence of the coronavirus is the highest. From 00:00 to 06:00, all activities must be closed and it will not be possible to exit on public roads. The maximum number of people for a meeting is 6.

Hospitality and shops

Reception: 50% indoor bars, 75% terraces and unauthorized bar service. Sports centers covered at 50% and groups of up to 6 people. Cinemas, theaters and museums at 75%. Markets at 75%. 75% academies and driving schools. .Casinos and tablaos at 50% .Private centers of unregulated education and training centers 75% .Velatorios and weddings, at 50% .Academies and driving schools at 50%. Sporting activities at 50% indoors and 60% outdoors. Shops, shopping centers and shopping parks at 75%, with the exception of pharmacies and medical centers.

Valencian Community

The extension of the closing perimeter of the night curfew is until January 15. This is how things are done in the Valencian Community.

The restriction of entry and exit of persons from the territory of the Community – except for accredited exceptions – is extended until 11:59 p.m. on January 15, 2021. December 23, 24, 25 and 31, 2020 and December 1 In January 2021 , travel is authorized to territories which are the usual place of residence of relatives or close friends of those who travel, respecting at all times the limits of the permanence of groups of people. On December 26, 2020 and from December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021, the restriction on the freedom of movement of people at night is extended until 1:30 a.m., only to allow them to return home. Family members or relatives: the maximum is maintained at 6 people, with the exception of Christmas lunches and dinners on December 24, 25, 26 and 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021, where there may be ten. It is recommended not to exceed the two groups of places of worship of coexistence: for gatherings, celebrations and religious gatherings, including nuptial ceremonies or other specific religious celebrations, the limit of 30% of the price is maintained until 23 h 59 January 15, 2021. capacity.

More measurements

– Socio-cultural events or activities, such as shows and popular festivals: maximum 150 people and 50% of capacity. The safety measures must be communicated to the municipal authority and hydroalcoholic gels must be provided to the participants.

– Sports events, training or non-professional sports competitions in sports facilities: they can be organized with a maximum public capacity of 30% and a limit of 150 participants. Activities in the natural environment can be carried out in groups of up to 30 people.

– Fairs and amusement parks may be open to the public up to the capacity limit of 50% both in closed facilities and outdoors. Theme parks, zoos or aquariums are included.

– Activities of tourist guides: maximum 15 people per group outdoors, and 10 in closed spaces, including the guide. Brochures cannot be delivered.

– Swimming pools and sports facilities: you can use the changing rooms, but not the showers or the water points.

– In the markets, the capacity of 50% of stands or the increase in equivalent space is maintained, but the alternative is introduced of not limiting the number of stands but the capacity of visitors to 50%.

Catalonia

Perimeter closed until December 21, after remaining in phase 1 of the de-escalation and all movements and circulations on public roads between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. are prohibited.

Hospitality and catering

Catering: until 9:30 p.m., catering collected from the establishment: until 10 p.m., home catering delivery: until 11:00 p.m. Terraces: with a marked minimum distance of 2 meters between tables or groups of tables. Limitation of 4 guests per table or groups of different tables, except in the case of bubble groups. From 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. In the case of outdoor terraces, there is no price limit. The terrace may not be considered as an outdoor space and therefore the limitations and conditions for closed or indoor spaces will apply (30% increase and no smoking, for example). Under no circumstances is total closure of all four sides and the roof permitted without any type of ventilation Interiors: open to 30% of the capacity with good ventilation and with a minimum distance of 2 meters between the guests at tables or groups of tables. Limitation of 4 guests per table or groups of tables, except in the case of bubble groups. From 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., consumption should always be done at the table. The maximum number of guests per table or group of tables is limited to 4, unless they belong to the conviviality bubble. Distance of one meter between people at the same table, except for people who are part of the conviviality bubble.After 9:30 p.m., you can only carry out a catering activity to serve at home or to collect customers from the establishment . musical restaurants, café-theaters and café-concerts apply the hotel and restaurant measures.

Cultural activities

Cultural activities: until 10 p.m. Meetings and gatherings of more than 6 people are prohibited in both the private and public spheres. Cultural activities of performing arts and music (cinemas, theaters, auditoriums, concert halls, etc.) Capacity at 50% and maximum of 500 people per screening or performance. Good ventilation of confined spaces must be ensured by natural ventilation or other ventilation systems. In approved concert halls, no air service is permitted. In musical restaurants, café-theaters and café-concerts, measures are applied for hotels and restaurants. Archives, libraries, museums, exhibition halls Capacity 50%. In any case, in these spaces, other cultural activities can not be organized with the participation of the public. Religious acts and civil ceremonies: presence at 30% of the capacity.

Shopping centers

Shops and activities open to the public: between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Stores open 24 hours a day must close at 9:00 p.m. and cannot open before 6:00 a.m. The measure affects affordable stores, those attached to gas stations, those located in tourist towns and establishments with less than 300 square meters of sales area. Shopping centers closed, but essential stores such as pharmacies, orthopedics may open. , opticians, veterinary centers, food, drinks, hygiene products, establishments dedicated to telecommunications products, hairdressing and beauty services, cultural and sports facilities, as well as establishments with direct and independent access from the public highway, with a Maximum capacity of 30% Opening of retail stores: 30% capacity. Food establishments, beverages, hygiene products, other basic necessities, essential services, pharmacies, orthopedics, opticians, veterinary centers, car dealers, telecommunications, hairdressers and health centers. beauty and centers are excluded from this limitation. gardening.

Sports field

Outdoor: 50% capacity, including users and the public attending Closed spaces: Maximum capacity of 30%, including users and the public present. No changing rooms (except swimming pools).

Andalusia

The restrictions currently in place will be extended until 12 a.m. on Saturday 12 December, although the package of measures will be announced this Thursday 10 December.

Working hours. The chairman of the board, Juanma Moreno, already announced last Friday that he hopes to be able to extend the opening hours of hotel and commercial companies, which must now be closed at 6 p.m. All this if the current positive evolution on the incidence of the pandemic continues: arrivals and family reunification. The president of the board of directors, Juanma Moreno, confirmed on Friday that Andalusia would abolish the inclusion of “relatives” in the travel authorization as recommended by the Ministry of Health. He considers it a confusing term that does not clarify the relationship of people and will opt for “family reunification”. Maximum mobility and groups. The Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, also announced a few days ago that Andalusia will not allow travel between regions and that the meetings will include a maximum of ten people comprising at most two families. He also argued that a curfew will be established on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1 at 1:30 a.m., but that celebrations of friends will not be allowed in street gatherings or party favors and parties. local festivals.