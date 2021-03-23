COVID-19 restrictions in Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, the Valencian Community and the rest of the autonomous communities

Published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 7:51 AM

Before the arrival of Holy Week, Spain knows the individual limitations of each autonomous community to limit COVID-19 infections. From Friday March 19 to Sunday 21, the Valencian Community, Euskadi, Navarra, Murcia, Madrid, Galicia and Extremadura have applied the restrictions set by the government due to the Father’s Day Bridge, measures that will also be applied at Easter throughout the country territory.

These measures were the common curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., meetings of up to six people in open public spaces and four in closed spaces, prohibiting meetings in private spaces.

These measures will come into force from March 26 to April 9, we remember, throughout Spain, on the occasion of Holy Week. Until then, we recall the measures currently in force in each autonomous community:

Andalusia

Curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. As of Friday, March 19, the Commission is extending until 10:30 p.m. the opening of hotels and commercial enterprises in municipalities where the number of AI cases is less than 1000. The areas with the lowest incidence will be able to accommodate up to six people (in hospitality, the maximum of four is maintained) All provinces will be closed until April 9 .

Madrid

Meetings at home and in private spaces with non-cohabiting persons are prohibited, while in indoor public spaces, they can be a maximum of four people. Likewise, after 10 p.m., new customers will no longer be able to enter. The government of Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of the bars from four to six. Curfew at 11 p.m.

Galicia

Opening of the sanitary zones of La Coruña and Pontevedra, including these two towns, which will no longer have a common perimeter, even if several municipalities will continue to be at a high level and closed. Meetings of non-cohabitants are permitted up to a maximum of four people. shopping centers on weekends. The hotel industry is open again until 9:00 p.m., except in the municipalities of Vilardevós, Paradela and Maside, where it will remain closed. The curfew is at 10 p.m.

Catalonia

Shopping centers reopen on weekdays, although they remain closed on weekends. Since March 15, these stores (up to 800 m2) can open every day, stores over 400 m2 reopen at 30%, the same capacity as in sports areas, and in swimming pools this capacity increases to 50%. However, the hours of the hotel are extended until 5:00 p.m. Meetings of 6 people maximum, in public and private spaces, regional confinement and curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 00 hours. As of March 15, too, this has been lifted, but only for travel with the coexistence unit. Civic centers are open to people over 60, in universities there will be a 30% presence and in gymnasiums the locker rooms are back, although the recommendation is to shower at home.

Aragon

For the hospitality industry and other non-essential services, opening hours are extended until 10 p.m. Likewise, consumption at the bar, smoking on the terraces is prohibited and the capacity will be 100% outside and 30% inside. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people in public areas and four in closed spaces. And, from this Saturday, March 20, meetings in private spaces will be limited to the single core of coexistence. Perimeter containment between provinces has been lifted, although it will be maintained for the entire region until April 9.

Asturias

Limitation of the perimeter of the whole region Curfew at 10 p.m. Meetings of up to six people in open public spaces; 4 in closed public spaces and prohibited in private spaces. Closing hours for food, beverage and community staples establishments are being delayed one hour until 9 p.m. to avoid crowds.

Cantabria

It is allowed to open the interior of the hotel with a third of the capacity. In addition, consumption in the premises can be done seated at a table or groups of tables, preferably by prior reservation and with a maximum occupancy of six people. However, new clients should not be admitted after 10:00 PM and the premises must close at 10:30 PM. Limitation of meetings to a maximum of six people. From March 26, it will be limited to four in closed spaces, six in open spaces, while in private spaces they will be prohibited between non-cohabitants. The curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the autonomous community.

Castilla La Mancha

The curfew is set at 00:00. Two municipalities are on level 2 alert: Valmojado, Horche and Torrenueva. The limitation of a maximum of six people in a meeting is maintained. Catering establishments and hotels can open until 23:00, with It is allowed to open the capacity in the interiors of the hotel industry up to 50%, increasing up to 75% outside. Bar service is prohibited and customers must remain seated. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and recreation centers can be opened with one third of the capacity. Bingo halls, gaming halls and betting houses will reopen with capacity. 50% maximum indoors.

Castile and Leon

Any non-essential Community activity, such as bars and restaurants, may admit customers until 9:30 p.m., while closure is dictated at 10 p.m. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mobility between provinces permitted , although the closure of the perimeter is assured the community as a whole will be maintained. Meetings of up to six people. The hotel industry can reopen its interior up to a third of its capacity. Seniors’ centers open to residents can receive visits from relatives or leave the center.

Valencian Community

Since Monday, March 15, the terraces have reopened to 100% of their capacity, while the interiors have reopened to 30%. Closing hours are maintained at 6:00 p.m. Non-essential stores may remain open until 8:00 p.m. with their capacity reduced to 50%. The outdoor sports facilities are reopened and the mask is no longer compulsory. Activities or training can be carried out in groups of up to four people and without an audience. Likewise, competitions continue to be suspended, with the exception of federative competitions in the autonomous and professional fields. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. Closure of the perimeter of the entire Community. Meetings in public spaces between more than four people who do not cohabit are prohibited. In private spaces, these cannot be done. The outdoor parks and gardens are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and use of the children’s play areas is permitted. The capacity of places of worship is increased to 50%.

Extremadura

Meetings of up to six people in open public spaces; of four in closed public spaces and will be prohibited in private spaces. Hotels and shops can open until 10 p.m. In the first, tables can accommodate up to four people. Curfew at 11 p.m. Terraces will increase their capacity by 50 to 75%. Increase the number of people at each table from 4 to 6. Closure of the perimeter of the region The Council decided to apply the health measures for Holy Week without interruption. Thus, these rules will be in effect until April 9.

Balearic Islands

Permitted capacity in stores has been increased from 30% to 50%, although department stores will continue to be closed on weekends and holidays, and closing hours will continue to be 8 p.m. Restrictions on gymnasiums and other sports facilities are relaxed, which can open at 30% of its capacity, and groups of up to ten people are also allowed in outdoor physical activities and excursions.Mallorca reopens the terraces of bars and restaurants until 5:00 p.m. and with a capacity limited to 50%, and allows social gatherings of up to 6 people from two coexistence centers. The interior of the premises is also open with a third of the capacity. In Ibiza, the hotel industry reopens until 5:00 p.m. with a capacity limited to 50%. In Formentera, the same social and catering activities are allowed as in Mallorca. and in Ibiza. , but with an extra hour to open the terraces, which can close at 6 p.m.

the Canary Islands

Lanzarote and La Graciosa descend to alert level 2, moreover, without additional measures, which implies the lifting of the closure of the perimeter to which these islands were subjected. The rest of the islands (La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro) will continue at level 1, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, with alert level 2 (orange), although “reinforced”, according to the Canarian government. Thus, they present a curfew at 10 p.m., reduced capacity and meetings of four people. There is no perimeter closure and the interiors of the hotel industry and sports halls can open.On La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, with the alert level 1 (green), the cover- fire is at 00:00, the hotel industry opens until then, but the capacity is 100% outdoors and 75% indoors and non-cohabitant meetings can reach up to ten people. March 22, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura enter alert level 3 (curfew from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. and meetings only between cohabitants, except in hotels, where the maximum is four people).

La Rioja

Meetings between non-cohabitants are a maximum of six people. The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in La Rioja has been lifted, but the autonomous region continues to be closed. Curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. Non-essential activity, but with some limitations: the hotel industry can open the interior of the premises at 30% and the terraces at 75%. However, consumption in bars will remain prohibited and nightlife will continue to be closed.

Murcia

Meetings between non-cohabitants of a maximum of four people. Working and reception hours are extended until 10 p.m. The interior of the restaurant and hotel industry is open. Closure of the region’s perimeter and restrictions on entry and exit from municipalities at extreme risk. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. entire region, and a maximum occupancy of 4 non-cohabitants per table.

Navarre

Consumption is permitted inside bars and restaurants at 30% capacity. Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people in open public spaces. Out of 4 in public spaces closed and prohibited in private spaces The closure of the perimeter of the Autonomous Community and the curfew are maintained between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. at least until March 25.

Pays Basque

Mobility is allowed without any limitation within the Autonomous Community. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and restaurant establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the closing of the rest of the activities at 9 p.m. Limitation of the maximum capacity in places of worship by 35% Suspension of rehearsals and music-vocal performances.