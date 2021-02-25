COVID-19 restrictions, today | New measures for coronavirus and containment in basic health zones in Madrid, live

The cumulative incidence also drops to 218.67 cases

The accumulated incidence also fell to 218.67 cases, although it remains at “ high ” risk after managing to fall below the “ extreme ” risk (250 cases) for the first time in l ‘year. On the last day he fell in all the autonomous communities except the Canary Islands and Melilla. However, four regions continue to exceed 250 cases: Melilla (457), Madrid (339), Ceuta (311) and the Basque Country (274). By observing the cumulative incidence data at 7 days, this downward trend can be verified. In this case, it stands at 84.13 cases, also a figure which denotes a “high risk” of contagion.